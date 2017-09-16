Flemington Holds 20th Annual Fair

Flemington held it’s 20th annual Flemington Days Fair & Festival this weekend and organizers hope it won’t be the last.

Organizer Olive Ricketts says she has received a lot of messages of support to keep the fair going.

"They were thrilled that there was going to be something for their community," she continued. "That’s why so many people have sent messages saying 'we hope that it it’s not the last one'."

With many of the community members on the planning committee ready to retire, this could potentially be the last Flemington days fair and festival.

Those headed out to the fair enjoyed activities for kids, live music, food, a lot of handmade merchandise for sale, and a fun day where the whole community is welcome.

The festival lasts until Sunday evening at 5:00 in Flemington.