One Transported After Single Vehicle Accident in Harrison County

A single vehicle accident delayed traffic on I-79 this afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 at the 115 mile marker near Quiet Dell in Harrison County.

One man was transported to United Hospital Center. No word on his condition.

Southbound traffic was down to one lane.

Stonewood and Nutter Fort Fire Departments as well as Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded.

