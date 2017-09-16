Adventure Club of Taylor County Hosts Adventure Fest

Families spent the day outside on Saturday in Taylor County with a little outdoor recreation and friendly competition.

It was a beautiful weekend at Tygart Lake State Park for the 1st Annual Tygart Lake Adventure Fest, where community members and youth were out enjoying the beautiful lake as well as throughout the park.

The Adventure Club of Taylor County hosted the inaugural event to bring family and friends out for a day full of fun and competition.

“We have such a wonderful place and we want to see more people take advantage of what we have,” said Taylor County Project HOP2E Executive Director Bryan Smith.

Attendees participated in a multitude of outdoor recreation activities including a bass fishing tournament, a triathlon, a kayak race, a stand-up paddleboard race, a corn hole and volleyball tournament and topped the day off with a community cookout to celebrate all the hard work put into the event.

“We couldn’t do this without the different organizations," Smith said. "I mean, it’s been a great community help, everything from EMS to local sponsors to different non-profit organizations, the health department, the Taylor County Family Resource Network, our county commission, our city council. Everybody’s been behind this; it’s been a great community effort to pull through."

All proceeds from this event will be used to bring more outdoor activities including a lazy river, rock climbing, inflatable water park, zip lining and much more to the Tygart Valley watershed.

Smith says he believes the more the community works together, the more it can do for the residents.

The purpose of the event is to get local youths up off the couch enjoying such a beautiful weekend as well learning some outdoor recreation activities.