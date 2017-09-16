Heroes for Hope Honors Veterans and Cancer Survivors

Veterans who have fought for this country and have survived their battle with cancer were gathered at the Clarksburg Country Club on Saturday for the 5th Annual Heroes for Hope event.

More than 90 veterans and their families came to the event to share their stories with other cancer survivors and to celebrate their recovery. A quilt was made with notes of encouragement for the survivors.

“It’s sort of a message of hope for the current cancer patients to see that there is a future," said oncology nurse Pamela Snyder. "When the diagnosis of cancer is made it can be very devastating and you look at your future and you wonder if you have a future. By looking at patients who have fought this and have won the battle, it gives them hope."

Lunch was served and the veterans spent the afternoon in good company.

Each veteran left with a stuffed bear and fond memories from the event.