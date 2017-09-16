Helipad Dedicated in Preston County

IA 50 X 50 helipad was dedicated to the Tunnelton EMS services in Preston County on Saturday.

The land it was placed on was donated by Shawn Rankin, an Emergency Medical Technician in the area.

The helipad allows helicopters to safely land in the community when patients need to be sent to the hospital quickly, which will greatly minimize response times in the Tunnelton area.

"Certainly in a rural area like this, we have a lot of road miles and many times roads are not very good so time matters," said Senator Dave Sypolt, (R) Preston County. "In the emergency situations, sometimes a few minutes can save a life."

The helipad is located at 5142 South Preston Highway.