Buckhannon Truckfest Introduces Children to Emergency Vehicles

The parking lot of Buckhannon's Public Safety Complex was home to Truckfest on Saturday.

Local businesses and vendors gave donations for door prizes that children were able to register to win.

All types of big trucks and construction equipment were on site for the kids to explore.

Over 20 different agencies from the area volunteered to showcase a vehicle at this event.

Children of all ages were welcome.

"The kids just love to get in the cabs of the vehicles and they're just amazed at how high off the ground they are and just the size of the equipment," said Jerry Arnold, Public Works Director of the City of Buckhannon.

Truckfest was held in conjunction with the Stockert Youth Center's annual Children's Festival.