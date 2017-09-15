Semi-Annual Christian Help Kids Consignment Sale to be Held Next Week

Beginning on Monday, volunteers will begin to set up for the Christian Help 'Fall & Winter Kids Consignment Sale.'

This will be held at the West Virginia National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center.

Roughly 150 consigners will bring over 700 articles of clothing and other items to sell.

This includes new and gently used children's clothing, baby clothing and gear, and maternity wear, along with other items.

Toys, games puzzles and costumes will also be sold.

"We realize that as we're getting clothes and books and things together for our children, that they've outgrown most of their clothing, or they're above the reading level of the books that they currently have, and they can come and get new ones," said Cheryl Callen, Director of Christian Help.

The actual sale begins Thursday, September 21 and will continue through Saturday, September 23.



