WVU Architecture Landscape Student Take Part in Park(ing) Day

Friday was Park(ing) Day. Park(ing) Day is an annual, worldwide event where metered parking spots are transformed into temporary parks.

Landscape Architecture students at WVU brought a little bit of greenery to downtown Morgantown, where they built their own park scene on High Street.

"Parking day is like a nationwide event where students and professional landscape architects kind of get together and we build installations like this, to kind of show what you can do within a parking space or two, to make it more green and sustainable in an urban setting," said Chandler Miller, Landscape Architecture Student at WVU.

The students received a lot of support from the community

"Actually the community helped us a lot. Actually everything that you see is donated. All of the tires and everything, We've got a bunch of pallets, it took us about two weeks to get everything finally together," said Miller.

The design is a collaborative effort of all students that are members of the Student Society of Landscape Architects at WVU.

"We kind of took everybody's ideas and put it all together. And the big idea was kind of like a backyard theme, where you just have like your grass as your lawn, and the deck, and everything, so we wanted to put a pergola in. We're the first year to do an overhead canopy, so that will be cool," said Miller.

Last year, the team won a spot in the American Society of Landscape Architecture Magazine and are hoping for the same results this year.

"People usually do one but with the amount of ideas that we had, we kind of wanted to take up as much room as we can, so we got two parking spots and, there's really not much to the criteria, you just put it up on the instagram, page, and put their hash tag in there, and they kind of vote on it. Hopefully we win," said Miller.