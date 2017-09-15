Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Identified in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a shooting involving officers in Braxton County, WV.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police, officers received a call of a shooting at a home with a male and female inside at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the officers attempted to locate a male suspect in the woods that reportedly had a high-powered rifle and possibly a pistol.

Officers observed multiple bullet holes and damage to the house where a relative and girlfriend lived.

Shortly afterwards, officers received a call advising that the suspect was at a neighbor's residence, threatening to kill the caller and set the caller's house on fire on Upper Sleith Road in Rosedale.

At the scene, officers found two males on the roadway at the neighbor's house, and a red pickup truck sitting outside the residence. Officers spoke to a witness, who determined that the male suspect was still inside that neighbor's house.

Officers then observed the suspect on the front porch of the house, who they saw exit the residence with a large knife in his hands walking towards his mother, who then walked towards the officers.

The suspect's mother advised her son was on drugs and had stated that he was going to kill any officer that comes near him.

The officers drew their weapons on the suspect due to him continuing towards his mother, at which time he then fled back inside where he barricaded himself for an extended period of time.

The officers involved continued making verbal contact with the suspect, attempting to calm the man down, and to have him exit the residence without a weapon.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Gary McCourt Jr., of Rosedale, continued going from inside the residence, to the front porch with the knife. The suspect continued to state he was going to kill all the officers, or they were going to have to kill him.

McCourt Jr. ran at officers while wielding a knife, at which time officers shot the suspect. He succumbed to injuries received during the altercation. No officers were injured as a result of the case.

The investigation is ongoing with the West Virginia State Police.