Marion County Rescue Squad Hosts Golf Outing

The Marion County Rescue Squad hosted its second annual Golf Outing at Green Hills Country Club Friday in Fairmont.

The squad is raising money to purchase One Simple Decision, a virtual interactive distracted driving simulator. Eleven teams played the 18-hole course, and the money raised will cover a traveling simulator to reach out to the Fairmont community and surrounding counties.

“It will be based on distracted driving, whether it be alcohol, drugs, or even texting and driving, and that way we can take it county schools; we can take it to the police department. We can take it within our community and people can really realize if you choose to do these things this is what’s going to happen,” said Public Relations Director JoAnna Mcbee.

Participants were able to bid on silent auction items and pay for handicaps while on the course and were treated to dinner and live music after they finished.