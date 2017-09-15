Dermatology Outreach, LLC Opens in Bridgeport - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Dermatology Outreach, LLC Opens in Bridgeport

By Leah Knicely, Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker County Reporter
Dermatology Outreach has officially opened its doors at Cambridge Place in Bridgeport. 

Kristy Lafferty is from Bridgeport, and is happy to open a clinic for her patients in the area.

Lafferty said her practice offers a personal touch and accessibility, and she partners with dermatologists throughout the surrounding areas to better serve patients.

“I do think I have a personal touch with the patients; they do feel kind of connected and close. I will call them up if I need to, myself, accessibility, but I basically focus on general practice. I was able to find a space and adapt it to fit,” said Lafferty.

Lafferty will see patients at the clinic every other Thursday, but the office will be open to taking appointments from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

