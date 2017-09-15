Dermatology Outreach, LLC Opens in Bridgeport

Dermatology Outreach has officially opened its doors at Cambridge Place in Bridgeport.

Kristy Lafferty is from Bridgeport, and is happy to open a clinic for her patients in the area.



Lafferty said her practice offers a personal touch and accessibility, and she partners with dermatologists throughout the surrounding areas to better serve patients.

“I do think I have a personal touch with the patients; they do feel kind of connected and close. I will call them up if I need to, myself, accessibility, but I basically focus on general practice. I was able to find a space and adapt it to fit,” said Lafferty.

Lafferty will see patients at the clinic every other Thursday, but the office will be open to taking appointments from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.