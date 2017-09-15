Logan Holgorsen Returns to MHS, Eligible to Play

According to Morgantown's head football coach, Logan Holgorsen has returned to the Mohigans and is eligible to play football again.

Second-year head coach Matt Lacy said Holgorsen will not play week four against Brooke, but could return soon.

The Mohigans travel to Martinsburg next week, then visit Musselman in week six, before returning home to play Wheeling Park.

Holgorsen, a junior quarterback, announced his transfer to St. Frances Academy in Maryland over the summer. He started for the Mohigans in his sophomore year.

Aaron Alvarez became Morgantown's starting quarterback after Holgorsen transferred. They're 1-2 this season.

Morgantown hosts winless Brooke tonight at 7 p.m.