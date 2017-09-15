VA Holds Ceremony for National POW & MIA Remembrance Day

Friday was National POW and MIA Remembrance day. The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held a special ceremony to honor those veterans.

Hospital Director Dr. Glenn Snider said, "This is an opportunity for not only the VA but all of our citizens to recognize the service of all veterans but especially those that were prisoners of war."

And one of those honored was captured just weeks before the end of World War II. Oakley Edgell describes the moment he surrendered.

Edgell shared, "then I asked him if he thought we ought to shoot our way out of this. There were somewhere between 500 and 5,000 Germans and I don't even have a blade of grass between us and I can see at least a hundred of them have rifles with scopes on them pointing at us."

It's brave stories like Edgell's that reminds us of the true sacrifice and patriotism displayed by these individuals and all veterans.

"The ex Prisoners of War are a special group of folks who continue to serve after they have endured the unendurable. By continuing to serve I mean that they continue to show the civility and citizenship that is many times lacking in our country," explained Snider.

U.S. Congressman Evan Jenkins spoke at the special ceremony and said that he is using his position in Washington, D.C to fight for POWs and all veterans.

"So I am trying to use the power of the purse to make an investment. Our veterans are our heroes. We need to make sure that we get the funding and the support for the services that they need," said Jenkins.

September 15 is National POW and MIA Remembrance Day but Dr. Snider said that it is important to remember that every day is a day to honor veterans.