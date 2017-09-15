Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Harrison County

A Boil Water Advisory was issued by the Sun Valley PSD in Harrison County.
Crews were working to replace a broken fire hydrant and repair a broken a water line on Junkins Avenue. The line has been repaired, but water may be contaminated.
All customers on Junkins Avenue are under the Boil Water Advisory until further notice.
For questions, please call Sun Valley PSD at 304-623-9609.
