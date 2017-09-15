United Way of Harrison County Host 4th Annual Golf Tournament

Ending the work week with a round of golf might sound like a good idea, especially when it is for a good cause.

Eighty golfers did just that Friday for the United Way of Harrison County's 4th Annual Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held at Clarksburg Country Club. The Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg sponsored the event for the fourth year in a row.

The event raised money for the 2018 United Way campaign that has a goal set for $850,000 for the year.

Campaign Chairperson Charla Nutter, said "The goal was for 20 teams. I believe we are right there and we appreciate the support that the Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg. They are the ones sponsoring the golf scramble and they have done it for the past four years for United Way."

Organizers said that in the past, the golf scramble has raised around $10,000.