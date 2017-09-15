Wyoming County Man Charged with Kidnapping After Holding Woman Captive for 30 Hours

Wyoming County (WVNS)- A Mullens man has been arrested in Wyoming County after allegedly holding a woman captive for 30 hours.

Mullens Police arrested Charles Reed on Thursday. He's charged him with kidnapping and malicious assault.

According to a criminal complaint, Reed held a woman captive in an out building for 30 hours, and repeatedly beat her. The woman told police Reed beat her every time she tried to leave, and restrained her.

Reed was already out on bond for domestic assault and is on probation for battery and driving suspended.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.