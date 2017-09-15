West Virginia Gets $3.7M for Drug, Mental Health Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say 22 health centers and rural health organizations are sharing nearly $3.7 million in federal funding to increase addiction and mental health services.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say it's for personnel, information technology and training.

Individual amounts range from $123,080 to $175,700.

Recipients include Belington Community Medical, Cabin Creek Health, Camden-on-Gauley Medical, Change Inc., Clay Battelle Health Services, Community Care of West Virginia and Lincoln County Primary Care Center.

Others are Minnie Hamilton Health Care, Monroe County Health, New River Health, Preston-Taylor Community Health, Rainelle Medical and Ritchie County Primary Care.

The rest are Roane County Family Health, Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems, St. George Medical Clinic, Tug River Health, Valley Health, Valley Health Systems, Williamson Health and Wellness, Wirt County Health and WomenCare.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.