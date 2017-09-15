Senator Manchin Responds to "Egg-Shaped" Ice Cream Comments - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Senator Manchin Responds to "Egg-Shaped" Ice Cream Comments

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Connect
Senator Joe Manchin's Twitter Senator Joe Manchin's Twitter

Senator Joe Manchin was recently part of a group who had dinner with President Donald Trump to discuss a bipartisan tax reform. 
 



Senator Manchin discussed the dinner with MSNBC. Senator Manchin mentioned that he enjoyed the "egg-shaped" ice cream with desert at the dinner. 

MSNBC anchors made light of Senator Manchin's comments on the deserts. 



Senator Manchin responded to the comments made about his interview on Twitter. 
 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.