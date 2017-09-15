Senator Manchin Responds to "Egg-Shaped" Ice Cream Comments

Senator Joe Manchin was recently part of a group who had dinner with President Donald Trump to discuss a bipartisan tax reform.
I had a productive conversation with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump about ways we can work together in a bipartisan manner on tax reform. pic.twitter.com/l8om5Z3dHy— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 13, 2017
Senator Manchin discussed the dinner with MSNBC. Senator Manchin mentioned that he enjoyed the "egg-shaped" ice cream with desert at the dinner.
MSNBC anchors made light of Senator Manchin's comments on the deserts.
Senator Manchin responded to the comments made about his interview on Twitter.
This Farmington boy had never seen a quenelle & now I can make one! Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks? #WV pic.twitter.com/rSKFGpyg1b— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 14, 2017
