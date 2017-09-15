Carrollton Covered Bridge Reopen to Traffic

The Carrollton Covered Bridge, located on county Route 36, in Barbour County has reopened to traffic on Thursday.

West Virginia Department of Transportation officials said most of the debris from the August 10 fire has been cleared away, and a small amount of boards have been replaced, including bracing boards across the top of the structure.

The bridge was closed last month after damage due to arson. The road has been repaved since the incident, and officials are still evaluating the site to decide whether or not to rebuild.