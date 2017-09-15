Rollover Accident Slows Traffic on I-79 in Monongalia County

A rollover accident has caused traffic tie-ups Friday morning in Monongalia County.

911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on I-79 near mile marker 154. Authorities tell WBOY News a vehicle was traveling southbound on I-79 when it overturned.

No one was transported from the scene of the accident.

West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, Westover Volunteer Fire Department and Star City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Westover Police Department will be handling the investigation.

Use caution when traveling through the area.



