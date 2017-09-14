Authorities Search For Armed and Dangerous Man

Authorities in Lewis County are searching for a man that they consider armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday Lewis County Sheriff's Deputies, Weston Police and West Virginia State Police engaged in a pursuit of a red Volkswagen Jetta with West Virginia registration "73J847", according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was identified as Robert "RJ" Beam of Buckhannon.

According to deputies, Beam has brown hair and stands six feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Beam was last seen in the Teter Crossing Road area in Buckhannon.

Beam was also involved in a shots fired incident in Harrison County in July.

Authorities ask the public to not approach Beam if they see him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Office at (304) 269-8251.