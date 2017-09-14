City of Buckhannon Holds Groundbreaking for 1.2 Million Gallon Water Tank

Thursday evening, the City of Buckhannon broke ground on a 1.2 million gallon water tank.

This will replace a smaller tank that will soon be de-commissioned.

The location will be at the top of Victoria Hill, right next to another million gallon tank.

This water tank will serve the majority of Upshur County customers along with parts of 5 surrounding counties.

They discussed what this new tank would mean for the community at a meeting in City Hall.

"This will add net water to our system, in anticipation of future growth, especially in the development along Corridor H, so we're very excited about that," said David McCauly, Mayor of Buckhannon.

Also at the meeting, it was announced that the City of Buckhannon received an award for Water System of the Year by the West Virginia Rural Water Association.