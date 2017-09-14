Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center Launches Website

On Thursday evening, a special gathering was held for the launch of Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center's website.

It has over 50 pages and is user friendly.

The site will officially be available to the public starting Friday, September 14.

The staff says the website was a big undertaking but they are happy to be making progress at the center.

"It's really good. It has all levels of care. It touches on our resident council, the activities department, our staff, our board of directors, anything you want to know about the facility you can find there," said Pat Summerfield, Administrator.

Thursday evening was also Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center's reopening of their newly remodeled gift shop.

You can visit their new website here.