Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place Host Grand Opening

Approximately three and half years ago Stonebridge Companies had an opportunity to invest in the Morgantown market purchasing the former Water Front Hotel.

On Thursday, Morgantown Chamber of Commerce hosted grand opening relaunch party with a ribbon cutting for the renaming of the hotel, which is now named Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place. The hotel said it that it started with a vision from the Puskar family, and is hoping to continue their commitment to the Morgantown Community for many years to come.

“Morgantown is an incredibly great community with a lot of history. Mike Puskar is a legend in this community, what he did with this building was incredible. We want to only continue to build on his legacy being a part of the community,” said Jack Paul, Vice President of Operations for Stonebridge Companies.

Each hotel room received a makeover and redesign to the Marriott look, also including into that element a brand new restaurant Urban Prime. The Hotel said it believes that the restaurant will become an everyday place for residents, and is located on the main floor of the hotel overlooking the river.