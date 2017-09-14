Truck Show Returning To Jane Lew

A local business is bringing back a popular event for a second year.

The Jane Lew Truck Stop is getting ready for its second annual Truck Show this weekend.

The event is a chance for the public to get a look at some of the rigs they see on the highway, and a chance for drivers to get ideas for their own trucks.

The staff said it's a good way to give back to the drivers who keep them in business.

"This is something we can do to show appreciation for our drivers. This is actually, next week is Driver Appreciation Week. This is part of the things we have planned, and it just gives a chance for drivers to come and relax and unwind. This is something we can do that chains can not do," said organizer Ray Smith.

The public event will get underway at noon this Saturday.