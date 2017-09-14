Lewis-Upshur Parents as Teachers Launching First Roll and Read

Parents and kids will have a chance to enjoy some physical activity while learning the importance of reading this weekend.

Lewis-Upshur Parents as Teachers is holding its first Roll and Read event in the Jane Lew Town Park this weekend.

Kids will be able to bike, skate, or ride to different stations on the park trail where they'll enjoy activities connected to a book.

Organizers say the family time offered is important to education.

"The more activities that families do together, the stronger their bond is with each other, so we want to encourage families not just to get out and not just to read, but to participate in different things," said Barb Tucker, director of Parents as Teachers.

The organization has teamed up with the Lewis County Family Resource Network and Lewis County Schools for the event, which starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.