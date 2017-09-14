Upshur County Churchgoer Building Statewide Disaster Relief Effort

Like many people, Roxanne Carr has been watching the damage done in Texas and Florida by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and wanted to find some way to help. So to find out what could be done, she went to social media to see where the strongest need was.

"I started going to it to get more information about the disasters, and over and over and over, I kept seeing people going, 'But what are the churches doing? Where are the churches? Where are the churches? Why aren't they getting involved?'" said Carr.

With backing from the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Carr decided to try and organize a project to help.



She's asking churches, community organizations, nonprofits, and anyone interested in making a difference to join together to send both supplies and love to the south from people around the state. To make it an affordable project, Carr is asking for hygiene kits, something that can be put together for just a few dollars, and is a need for disasters anywhere.

"One thing I noticed that was consistent on each of the disaster organizations' lists was the hygiene kits, and that's because it was consumable. It's something that they constantly turned over, turned over, turned over," Carr said.

Carr remembers the time last year when many West Virginians were in a similar need after flooding in the southern counties put hundreds of people out of their homes. She wants people in Texas and Florida to be helped by the same generosity that was provided to West Virginia just last year.

"Let's come together as an entire state and send a huge hug across the country to all of our countrymen and did this as this event, this humanitarian event, together," said Carr.