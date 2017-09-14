Bankruptcy Filing Puts Monongalia County Unpaid Hotel Tax Case on Hold

A stay was issued putting a United States District Court case on hold, in which Sheriff & Treasurer Perry Palmer filed suit against the Mountain Blue Hotel Group on behalf of the Monongalia County Commission.

Mountain Blue Hotel Group, which is owned by developer William Abruzzino, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday in the Northern District of Georgia's U.S. Bankruptcy Court over the Hilton Garden Inn at Suncrest Towne Centre. The hotel owes the county more than $150,000 in unpaid hotel taxes.

The bankruptcy filing led U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley to issue the stay in the case on Thursday.

Members of the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department levied property and money to make up for the back taxes at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday after a circuit court ruling.

Mountain Blue Hotel Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in which a debtor usually proposes a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time. According to the filing, the company has between 0-49 creditors, $0 to $50,000 in assets, and $0 to $50,000 in estimated liabilities.