Barbour County Chamber of Commerce to Host Risk Management Workshop

The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an educational workshop to inform small businesses in the county on how to protect their company.

Economic Development Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration Larry Batten will teach business owners how to identify and deal with risks and threats to business success. The workshop is geared toward dealing with internal and external risks to better stay ahead of potential issues.

“It’s important to learn how to protect your business and identify risk and come up with ways. You can mitigate those risks and protect your business so you can get back up and running again. It’s a great idea to learn what your risks are and be able to make a plan,” said Batten.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, October 5 at 8 a.m. Spots are still open and can be reserved by contacting the Chamber Office at (304) 457-1958.