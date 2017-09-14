Elkins-Randolph County Public Library Hosts Alternative Education Expo

Elkins-Randolph County Public Library has seen a lot of change the past few months and will now be partnering with alternative education organizations to further community relations.

Director Stephanie Murphy has invited representatives to attend the Alternative Education Expo Thursday evening from several area private and Christian schools as well as parents who home school to give the community an idea of what all is offered.

Not all children learn the same and this is an opportunity for the community to learn what options are available.

“We wanted to partner with all sorts of education because its all important and we want to let parents know because some of them think, ‘well maybe id like to home school my child; maybe my child needs a tutor, or just need a little help with reading,’ and they don’t know where to start. Children are not cookie cutter and they don’t all learn the same. They don’t all succeed the same,” said Murphy.

The library also offers a host of educational courses, sets meetings with private tutors, and even added a foreign language course.