WV Highlands Conservancy Celebrating 50 Years

The West Virginia Highlands Conservancy is celebrating 50 years of tending the environment in West Virginia.

The event will take place at Canaan Valley State Park beginning Friday at noon and lasts through the weekend. Panels will be set up to discuss the impact the organization has had with keynote speakers including former Congressman Alan B. Mollohan and former Highlands Conservancy President and Historian Dave Elkinton.

“The Highlands Conservancy has been involved in just about every major environmental issues that’s came up in this state in the last 50 years. So, we’ve got panels to cover that and outings and food and music and dancing, and it’s going to be a great weekend,” said WV Highlands Conservancy Public Affairs Vice President Marilyn Shoenfeld.

Participants will also attend workshops, nature outings, and local musical talent. For a full schedule of events, visit the Highlands Conservancy website and Facebook page.