WVU's McNair Scholars Collection Donations for Hurricane Relief

West Virginia University is continuing to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

WVU’s McNair Scholars in collaboration with the Student Government Association are collecting monetary donations this week in the Mountainlair from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. that will be given to the American Red Cross.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” said Senior Music Education major and McNair Scholar Miranda Cook. “We have so many people that are connected whether from Texas or Florida or Georgia. With so many people down there and with all the connections you make at WVU we wanted to make a difference and help out those victims.”

McNair Scholars said they have had a positive response and that the campus community is very willing to donate.

“As part of the WVU community we’re always willing to help out whoever is in need,” Cook said. “Having people step up and donate that money knowing that it goes to a good cause always makes everyone feel special.”

Donations will also be accepted on Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The McNair Scholars Program is a TRIO program that helps first-generation, income-eligible and underrepresented students prepare for graduate and doctoral studies.