Monongalia County in Need of Poll Workers for Special Election

By Kathryn Ghion, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Monongalia County is in need of poll workers for the upcoming road bond election on Saturday, October 7.

Poll workers will receive $150 for their work on Election Day. They must also attend a two hour training next Tuesday, September 19 at the Election Center inside the Mountaineer Mall on Greenbag Road.

Anyone interested in working should contact the County Clerk’s office at 304-291-7230 ext. 9 or email elections@monongaliacountyclerk.com

