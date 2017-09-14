Monongalia County in Need of Poll Workers for Special Election

Monongalia County is in need of poll workers for the upcoming road bond election on Saturday, October 7.

Poll workers will receive $150 for their work on Election Day. They must also attend a two hour training next Tuesday, September 19 at the Election Center inside the Mountaineer Mall on Greenbag Road.

Anyone interested in working should contact the County Clerk’s office at 304-291-7230 ext. 9 or email elections@monongaliacountyclerk.com.