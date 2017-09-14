Dominion Energy Hosts First Safety Carnival

Dominion Energy enjoyed the sights, sounds and smells of a carnival, but it was not all about fun and games. It was about safety.

"It is really the underlying message. It is the seriousness of the message behind it and of what we are trying to learn today so if you look at the activities, they may be a lot of fun but there is also some really important messages being shared," said Cristie Neller, Vice President of Eastern Pipeline Engineering and Construction.

One of the messages was about distracted driving. Employees heard important tips from Bridgeport Police officers.

"You got to use your hands-free device whether it is a Bluetooth or headset and absolutely, pull over, get into a parking lot if you need to use your phone, take that call. The officer is not going to harass you if you pull over to the side, do so safely," said Officer Bart Sayers.

Distracted driving was a key topic at the carnival because of all the time employees spend on the road.

"We do spend a lot of time on the road for work. Our facilities are spread across many states and many regions and so our people spend a lot of time on the roads so its important that we stay focused on what we are doing whether it is behind the wheel or at work every day," added Neller.

Police said there is one instance where you can use your phone while driving.

"You are allowed to call emergency services using your phone up to your ear if it is an emergency," explained Sayers.

This was the first safety carnival for Dominion Energy but organizers said it was a great learning opportunity and a chance for employees to meet law enforcement.