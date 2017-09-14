Food for Preston In Need Of Backpack Program Donations

Food for Preston is asking for the community’s help to feed the increasing number of children who receive its backpack program.

The program sends food home on the weekends with more than 300 students in grades kindergarten through 12 who are in need.

“It breaks my heart a little each time when the numbers keep creeping up, but we’re thankful we’re able to serve students and not turn a single student away because of the support we’re receiving,” said Food for Preston Director Tammy Laney.

The WoodmenLife Chapter 226 in Bruceton Mills is sponsoring a campaign through Red Basket to collect donations. Their goal is to raise $2,500 to build 500 food bags.

“It’s hard for me as a parent to think that there’s that many children that go home on the weekend hungry, so I thought it was a good thing to bring up and get started,” said WoodmenLife Chapter 226 Secretary Susan Beerbower.

As part of the campaign, Red Basket will match donations given by the WoodmenLife chapter and its members.

Food for Preston also has 10 pantries across the county that serve over 1,700 people each month.

“Our backpack feeding program is not funded by county, city, state or federal funds,” Laney said. “It’s 100 percent donations and grants that we receive. Food donations, funding donations, volunteers, we accept all support.”

To donate to the backpack program, click here.