VA Hospital Hosts Town Hall to Hear Concerns from Veterans

The VA Hospital held a town hall to hear the concerns of veterans Thursday afternoon.

The VA holds these town halls every few months as a way to keep open communication with veterans. The director of the hospital, Dr. Glenn Snider, said that he was glad to hear compliments from veterans about their recent services.

Dr. Snider said that most questions from veterans tend to be about benefits and the best people to contact so at every town hall are representatives to directly talk to veterans.

Many veterans had concerns and questions about food service and accommodating religious preferences like kosher.

"We not only provide food for our in-patients, we also provide food for some of our out-patients and we are the food preparer for the state veterans home next door. Our space is constrained and that is one of the reasons we can’t expand as quickly the food services as we would like to," said Dr. Snider, director.

Dr. Snider went on to add that food service staff and nutritionists work to accommodate both religious and dietary needs for every veteran.