MVB Bank Teaches Financial Literacy to Students at Nutter Fort Intermediate

Piggy banks eventually transform into bank accounts.

To teach students financial literacy, MVB Bank visited Nutter Fort Intermediate as part of its MVB Cares week.

Third grade students learned how quickly dollars disappear when making big purchases.

Students also learned how to prioritize purchases.

The students used the financial literacy discussion to also work on their math skills, doing all the work without the help of a calculator.

"We find it important that the kids learn how to save at an early age so that they can be financially ready for the future. We want them to learn that they need to do delayed gratification and not just spend their money all at once so that they can save up for bigger purchases in the future," said Dustin Freshour, MVB Bank.

The kids all received a piggy bank to build their savings.