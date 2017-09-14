FOUND: 4-Year-Old Missing and Possibly Endangered in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) -



UPDATE:

According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

They said they would like to thank everyone for sharing and spreading the information.

ORIGINAL:



The Boone County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing child.

Gabriella "Gabby" Pomeroy, 4 years old, was last seen in the Racine area before being taken by her father.

Officials say she may be in danger.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (304) 369-9913.