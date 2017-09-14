Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part Doddridge County Lifted

UPDATE (9/14/17 11:29 a.m.):

The Town of West Union has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for customers between Edmond Street and Hope Street on Lincoln Avenue.

ORIGINAL (9/13/17 8:58 a.m.):



The Town of West Union has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Doddridge County on September 13.

The advisory has been issued for customers between Edmond Street and Hope Street on Lincoln Avenue due to a water line repair.

Customers with low or no water pressure are asked to boil their water until further notice.