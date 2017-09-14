Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part Doddridge County Lifted - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part Doddridge County Lifted

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Connect

UPDATE (9/14/17 11:29 a.m.): 

The Town of West Union has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for customers between Edmond Street and Hope Street on Lincoln Avenue.

ORIGINAL (9/13/17 8:58 a.m.): 

The Town of West Union has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Doddridge County on September 13. 

The advisory has been issued for customers between Edmond Street and Hope Street on Lincoln Avenue due to a water line repair.

Customers with low or no water pressure are asked to boil their water until further notice. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.