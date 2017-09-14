Arriving Flight Collides with Tug at North Carolina Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say an American Eagle flight arriving at a North Carolina airport has collided with a tug as it was taxiing to the gate.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said American Eagle flight 5233, arriving at Charlotte from Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday, collided with the tug around 3:40 p.m.

The fire department at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, along with medical personnel, responded to the incident. Immediately. Spokeswoman Katie Cody said the tug driver was hospitalized in stable condition.

The CRJ-200 had 31 passengers and a crew of 3. No one aboard the aircraft was hurt. The aircraft sustained damage to its left wing.

Cody also said eight flights were delayed as officials investigated the cause of the accident.

