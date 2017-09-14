3 Inmates Denied Parole for Murders Committed as Youths

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia parole board has again denied freedom for three inmates who became eligible for parole under a 2014 state law concerning serious crimes committed as juveniles.

The board rejected bids by convicted murderers William Wayne, Lawrence Redman and Larry Hall II during separate hearings Wednesday at St. Marys Correctional Center.

The board said all three will have their next parole hearings in September 2018.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 banned mandatory life without parole for juveniles convicted of murder. State lawmakers enacted a measure allowing parole after 15 years for young offenders convicted of serious crimes.

The state parole board applied the new law retroactively and identified seven juvenile lifers in murder cases.

Wayne, Redman and Hall also were denied parole bids at hearings in 2014.

