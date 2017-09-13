Monongalia County Community Leadership Forum Discuss Road Bond Resolution

A Monongalia County Community Leadership Forum was held Wednesday night at the Courtyard Marriott in Granville.

County leadership discussed the ‘Roads To Prosperity Amendment Resolution’ drafted by Monongalia County Commission. County commission wants to show the public that the county supports the road bond.

“This road bond issue would not only bring $240,000,000 to Monongalia County alone, but we’re talking about 7,000 cars off the roads, safety needs. The kind of things when you sit in traffic and complain we’ll be able to resolve,” said Monongalia County Commissioner, Tom Bloom.

Monongalia County Commission also just approved a $40 million recreational complex at Mylan Park that will include an olympic style track, pool, and splash park. Commission said this recreation complex will serve the needs of the whole county offering various programs.