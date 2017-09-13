Former FSU Student Arrested in Oklahoma Appears in Court

A woman that was arrested in Fairmont, went missing, and was arrested again in Oklahoma appeared in Marion County Court Tuesday.

Kara Jeffrey appeared for a bond revocation motion, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman.

Jeffrey was arrested in February and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy after a man wrecked a car that was in Jeffrey's name. The man ran from the scene, and drugs were found, police said. Jeffrey said she was unaware the man, who she was romantically involved with, was selling drugs.

Jeffrey was released on bond after her February arrest, and she was, then, reported missing by her parents and authorities in May. Police said she could be with the man who wrecked her car and could be in danger.

Authorities in Oklahoma found and arrested Jeffrey in August, and she was extradited back to Fairmont.

A judge increased Jeffrey's bond Tuesday to $50,000, and she had counsel appointed for her, Freeman said. If she is released on bond, she will undergo GPS monitoring, Freeman said.

At this time, there are no further proceedings scheduled for Jeffrey, Freeman said.