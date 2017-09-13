Sharpe Hospital Holding Shoe Drive to "Stomp Out Stigma"

Sharpe Hospital in Weston is asking for community help to reduce the stigma involved with mental healthcare.
Hospital staff at Sharpe are holding a Stomp Out Stigma drive, collecting shoes from the community.
Those shoes will then be sent away to be cleaned and used where most needed, and the hospital will receive a payment for each pair they send.
Staff said they want to continue their successful effort to make mental healthcare better understood.
"We're seeing a lot more input from the community, a lot more support, especially with our community partnerships with different organizations," said Volunteer Services Coordinator Krista Adkins.
The drive runs through November 6.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.