Hospital Partners With Community to Support Cancer Patients

A local hospital has been working with members of its community to make chemotherapy treatments less stressful.

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is collecting supplies to make Chemo Totes to be given to new chemo patients at the hospital.

The totes will include information on chemo treatments, as well as blankets and hats and other supplies to help patients get through the procedures.

Staff said the community has been a big part of making the process a bit easier.

"When we give them out, it just sort of brightens their day, and makes them feel special. And it makes us feel good that we can give to them. And the communities, they just pour, they just give blankets. They just give with a giving heart," said Marcie Stump, nurse manager of the hospital's oncology and vein center.

Contact the hospital at (304) 269-7400 to find out what supplies are needed, or how to help support the program.