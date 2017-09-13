Davis & Elkins College Hosts College Day Fair

High school students have started preparing for decisions they will make after graduation. West Virginia colleges and universities hope to make that transition a little easier.

More than 800 students from Barbour, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties attended College Day at Davis & Elkins College campus. Representatives were available to talk to students about the opportunities they have available upon graduating high school.

Thirty colleges, universities and educational institutions including military groups came to the event to give students a wide array of options.

“We set up a regional college fair event for our students to come in and explore more opportunities for different colleges, universities, and other services like air force, navy, army, different things so they can see what their options are going to be after they graduate from high school,” said Davis & Elkins College Admission Director Matthew Shiflett.

The event helps prepare students for what to expect once they begin submitting admission applications.

“A lot of students sometimes they go in a little unprepared coming out of high school. So it's good that all the colleges can be here so they can give the kids information about their schools, maybe give them some general wisdom and that sort of thing so they can come in more prepared at that point,” said University of Charleston Admissions Counselor Phillip Engelkemier.

Not all students were looking for a four-year institution; some were not even looking toward college at all and had their sights set on the military or trade school opportunities.

“I think having a one-stop shopping place for them to learn more information about everything in one place gives us an opportunity to really help the students make that decision after they graduate from high school,” continued Shiflett.

Representatives from West Virginia universities, community colleges, and technical schools were here to answer questions about financial aid as well as admission requirements to get students prepared for their next steps.