Camp Horseshoe Hosts Fall Quilt Retreat

More than 40 women are in Tucker County this week at Camp Horseshoe to participate in the Fall Quilt Retreat.

The founder of the Horseshoe Heritage Quilt Retreat, Mary Smith, began the experience 15 years ago for people who were just learning or have been sewing for quite a while.

Participants will be staying through Saturday, September 16 attending classes and working on group and single quilt projects.

Judy Harder who has participated in the event for more than a decade loves the friendly atmosphere and has learned a great deal from the event.

“The people that come to Camp Horseshoe are from everywhere, and I actually moved here from South Dakota about 11 years ago, and I had just started quilting, and I came to Camp Horseshoe, and from that time on I’ve come to every camp for ten years,” said Harder.

The event takes place bi-annually and will be coming around again in May. Participants bring their own machines, materials and creative vision.