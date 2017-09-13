Restaurant Road Trip: Miss Piggies

From Memphis and Kansas City to the Carolinas and even Texas, perfecting the art of barbeque is not always easy. But for Dave and Maggie Blonn, it always came quite naturally.

"I grew up down South, so I grew up with barbecue, eating barbecue," said Maggie. "At home, we thought it tasted really good and better than other people's."

"I mostly started with a vertical barrel smoker that my dad built me, and that was about six or seven years ago. I was a cook in the Coast Guard then," said Dave.

And the idea of Miss Piggies was born.

"The image came into my head almost immediately of a pig with a tutu because she's Little Miss," said Maggie.

That "Little Miss" is cooking up some big flavors, from Baby Back Ribs that practically fall off the bone to brisket smoked for several hours daily.

"My morning starts about 5:30. Somewhere between six or seven, all of the smoking starts then. The largest one, brisket, goes a total of 16-18 hours. About 80 to 90 pounds of meat goes on outside," said Dave.

Speaking of outside, customers can literally smell all of that savory goodness from down the street.

"Just a different taste, different flavor. Some of the best barbecue I've eaten," said customer Charles Suder.

"Pulled pork, Boston butt, pork shoulder, and then we also smoke our own turkey, a deli meat, and offer it as a turkey club," said Dave.

The restaurant also smokes its own bacon and makes all of the sauces, salad dressings, and sides in house.

"Potato salad, coleslaw, mac and cheese - southern barbecue sides," said Maggie.

The Blonns said it's all about perfecting that comfort food for their biggest fans: their four children.

"They already have their little favorites. Oscar loves "The Three Little Pigs" and the mac & cheese, Roman loves the sliders, the girls love everything and dessert. It's fun for them," said Maggie.

Prices range from $7 to $26. You'll find Miss Piggies on North Kanawha Street in Downtown Buckhannon.