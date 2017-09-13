ABU Extends Interim President Contract

Alderson Broaddus University's Board of Trustees have voted to extend the contract of its interim president.
ABU said Dr. James Barry will now be with the school through June 2020.
Barry joined ABU in December 2015 with the intention of staying until December 2016.
The contract was extended until this past June with another extension reached in may running until June 2019.
