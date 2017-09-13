L&L Auvil Insurance Agency Opens 2nd Location

L&L Auvil Insurance Agency officially opened the doors to its second location on Wednesday.



The insurance agency has a Nutter Fort location but the owners said it was time to open a location in downtown Clarksburg.

L&L is operated by a husband and wife team. And the second location will continue to be a family affair, as the couple's nephew will manage the new location.

L&L is an Erie Insurance provider.

"Erie didn't have any representation from Nutter Fort through Doddridge County so we thought we would expand into the county seat and offer Erie services to this area," said Lyndon Auvil, owner.

L&L will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. The new office is located at 214 Court Street in Clarksburg.